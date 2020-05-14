VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) Trading Down 0.7%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.60, approximately 151,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 167,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

