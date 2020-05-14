VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NYSEARCA:DSLV) Trading 0.3% Higher

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NYSEARCA:DSLV) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79, 156,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 225,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

