VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NYSEARCA:UGLD) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NYSEARCA:UGLD) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $180.50, approximately 127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 187,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.