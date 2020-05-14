VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Shares Up 19%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) shares shot up 19% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.20 and last traded at $170.43, 7,362,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,712,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84.

