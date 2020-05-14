Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 15,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,411. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $9,749,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.