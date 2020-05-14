Verasity (VRA) Hits One Day Volume of $601,232.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $601,232.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00409618 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

