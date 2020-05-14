Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. Veritone updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

