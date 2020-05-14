VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

VFC traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 3,802,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,095. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.