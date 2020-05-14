VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 25,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$52,075.00 ($36,932.62).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$53,750.00 ($38,120.57).
  • On Friday, February 28th, Robert Luciano purchased 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$216,000.00 ($153,191.49).
  • On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 121,639 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$268,092.36 ($190,136.42).

Shares of ASX VG1 remained flat at $A$2.09 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 196,798 shares of the stock were exchanged. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.94 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.