VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 25,000 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$52,075.00 ($36,932.62).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$53,750.00 ($38,120.57).

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Luciano purchased 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$216,000.00 ($153,191.49).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 121,639 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$268,092.36 ($190,136.42).

Shares of ASX VG1 remained flat at $A$2.09 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 196,798 shares of the stock were exchanged. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.94 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

