Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $146,264.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00454473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,403 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

