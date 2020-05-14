Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

