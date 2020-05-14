Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

VSDA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,051. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

