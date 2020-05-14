VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.4% annually over the last three years.

CEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

