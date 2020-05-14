VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

