Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Trading Up 0.5%

Vident Core US Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.59, approximately 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 28,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

