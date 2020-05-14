Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.48 on August 7th

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.0%.

VOD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

