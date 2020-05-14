VoteCoin (VOT) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $35,224.40 and approximately $70.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056954 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 91,367,625 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

