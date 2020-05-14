Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 359,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vuzix by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

