Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71, Yahoo Finance reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Vuzix stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

