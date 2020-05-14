W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 284.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,124. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

