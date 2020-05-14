Wade G W & Inc. Sells 13,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.78. 179,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,259. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

