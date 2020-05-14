Wade G W & Inc. Sells 169,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,527 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 575,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

