Wagerr Market Capitalization Hits $4.39 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $5,731.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006115 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,707,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,327,536 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

