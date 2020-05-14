Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 1.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $37.83, approximately 7,311,273 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,138,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after buying an additional 223,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

