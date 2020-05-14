Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 5%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), approximately 63,120 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 58,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.47.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

