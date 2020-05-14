Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCC shares. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 76,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,355. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

