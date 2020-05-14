Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

