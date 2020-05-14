Wavesbet Price Down 1.9% This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $81,367.47 and approximately $31,278.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00405615 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010300 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

