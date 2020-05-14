Wedbush Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $35.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 248,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,756. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

