Wedbush Trims Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Target Price to $66.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $82.50 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WD. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.11. 36,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,638. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a current ratio of 53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,407 shares of company stock worth $230,583. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

