Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

