Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,534. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

