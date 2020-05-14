Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 15,844,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

