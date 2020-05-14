Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $311.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,528,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.