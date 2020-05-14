Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 8,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

ABBV stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 21,878,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

