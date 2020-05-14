Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 11,561,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,085,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

