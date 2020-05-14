Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,390,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,979. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

