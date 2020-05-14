Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,050 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.96. 670,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

