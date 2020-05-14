Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 35,698 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,698 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,920,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

