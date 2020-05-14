Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. 5,858,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

