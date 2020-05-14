Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 2,645,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,501. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

