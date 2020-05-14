William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 76,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.