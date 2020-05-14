William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13).

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

