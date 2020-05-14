Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67), Yahoo Finance reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 1,203,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,264. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

