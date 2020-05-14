Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 27,548 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 619,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 292.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

