XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $27.90. XP shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 55,846 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $210,213,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $198,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XP by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth about $94,368,000.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

