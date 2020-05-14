Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Shares Up 4.2%

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 102,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 181,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

