YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.