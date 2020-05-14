Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $178.46. 30,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,243. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,962 shares of company stock worth $2,961,563. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

