Zacks: Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCN. Noble Financial began coverage on Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NVCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

